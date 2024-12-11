Wahine’s Alexander named to All-Pacific Region Team; Lang also honored

Hawaii outside hitter Caylen Alexander was named to All-Pacific Region Team and setter Kate Lang earned honorable mention from the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

The pair helped the Rainbow Wahine capture their fifth straight Big West title and reach the NCAA Tournament for the 31st consecutive season.

Alexander, the Big West Player of the Year, was among 14 players named to the All-Pacific Region Team. She finished first in the NCAA Division I rankings in total kills (611) and total points (676.5). Alexander ranked fifth in kills per set (5.09) and seventh in points per set (5.64).

The junior’s kills total was UH’s highest mark since the current 25-point scoring system was adopted by the NCAA in 2008. She became the first Rainbow Wahine player to exceed 600 kills in a season since Jamie Houston had 623 in 2007 under the previous 30-point scoring system.

Alexander posted at least 20 kills in 15 matches, had 17 double-doubles, and earned a school- and conference-record seven Big West Offensive Player of the Week awards this season.

Lang was among the region’s seven honorable mention picks after closing her collegiate career among the most prolific setters in UH history. The senior led the Big West and ranked sixth nationally with 1,314 total assists this season.

She also topped the conference and ranked 26th in Division I with a career-best average of 10.51 assists per set and was named the Big West Setter of the Year for the second time in the past three seasons. She moved up to third in program history with 4,544 career assists and became just the third UH player to amass 4,000-plus assists and 1,000-plus digs in a career. She was named the Big West Setter of the Week five times this season to raise her career total to 16.

The AVCA instituted a new 10-region alignment this season with Hawai’i as part of the Pacific Region along with California and Arizona. At least one UH player has received All-Region/District honors in each of the past five seasons and 41 of the AVCA program’s 43 years.

The AVCA All-America Teams will be announced on Dec. 18.