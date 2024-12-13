On the Move: Amy Nguyen-­Chyung

Friday, December 13, 2024
Amy Nguyen-Chyung
Hawaii Pacific University has named Amy Nguyen-Chyung the next dean of the College of Business
effective in July; she currently serves as a consultant at the university prior to her tenure as dean. Nguyen-
Chyung was previously faculty co-director of the Institute for the Global Entrepreneur at the University of California San Diego and assistant professor of strategy at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. She has more than 15 years of
experience in consulting and international finance and investments.
