Hawaii secures over $6M to bridge digital divide

Hawaii on Thursday received more than $6 million from the federal government to implement its Digital Equity Plan, part of a nationwide effort to address barriers to internet access and use. The funding is provided through the $1.44 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The grant — part of the “Internet for All” initiative and a key element of President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda — aims to tackle challenges such as insufficient digital skills, lack of affordable devices like computers or tablets and the need for greater online safety awareness among underserved communities.

“Internet is now the essential tool for communications in our modern world. It’s essential for access to jobs, access to education, access to health care. That hasn’t always been true but it is very true today. Yet today, here in America in 2024, thousands of families in Hawaii and millions of people across the country still lack access to a high-speed internet connection, or they lack the tools or the means to use it,” said Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and administrator at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Hawaii’s approved digital equity plan includes initiatives to expand telehealth adoption, improve access to internet-enabled devices and provide cybersecurity tools and more affordable broadband options across the state. The plan also aims to establish a digital navigator program targeting populations most in need.

The efforts are expected to strengthen communities by ensuring that more residents have the opportunity to connect and thrive online.

Hawaii will utilize the $6 million funding to execute its digital equity plan, which focuses on equipping individuals and communities with the tools and skills needed to achieve meaningful access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.

The award comes from the initial funding round of the Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, which allocated over $800 million for states, U.S. territories, native entities, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to apply for grants aimed at implementing their digital equity plans.

The plans were previously developed through the State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke explained on a Thursday conference call that connectivity is like a three-legged stool, requiring three essential components: infrastructure, devices and digital literacy. She emphasized that while building the infrastructure to connect Hawaii to the mainland and beyond is crucial, it would be ineffective without ensuring people have access to devices.

Furthermore, Luke highlighted the importance of digital literacy, noting that even with widespread access to devices and Wi-Fi, the effort would fall short if residents lack the skills to use the internet effectively, such as completing essential online forms.

She added that the $6 million in federal funding will play a vital role in educating the population, improving digital literacy and helping residents navigate complex online services.

Hawaii will use the $6,017,160 in funding to implement initiatives that include supporting the expansion of telehealth programs, which will increase access to health care serv­ices statewide.

The funding will also help increase access to internet- enabled devices, cybersecurity protections and affordable broadband services, ensuring more residents can connect to essential digital resources.

Additionally, the state plans to establish and expand a statewide digital navigator training program that focuses on teaching digital literacy, particularly for populations most in need. As the program progresses, more funding opportunities will become available.

The state will spend the next 90 days working with counties, nonprofits and public partners to identify broadband expansion projects, with more details to follow.

“We’re going to work with the counties, the nonprofits, as well as other public partners, to identify these projects. And we actually have to get these approved by NTIA. So, some of the projects are making devices available, offering free digital literacy classes, and setting up a digital navigator program — a statewide program to scale up either existing digital navigators or create new ones, so that these individuals can be trained to help their communities. Also, we will provide free access Wi-Fi points in public places and things like that,” the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism Hawaii Broadband &Digital Equity Office’s broadband coordinator, Chung Chang, said.

The “Internet for All” initiative, a federal program designed to promote digital inclusion, was established to support all states and territories. The funding is allocated based on need, and according to Davidson, Hawaii has significant demand for these resources.

The department has approved funding for approximately 40 out of the 56 states and territories.

“Access to affordable, reliable Internet is critical to support education, health care, and the socioeconomic welfare of our communities,” U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a statement. “Despite the ever-increasing importance of Internet access, there are still many in Hawaii who lack this access or the tools to use it to its full potential. This robust investment in Hawaii’s broadband infrastructure and digital literacy will help to ensure our kupuna can utilize telehealth services, our keiki can participate in remote learning, and our communities can develop the skills necessary to thrive in an evolving digital workforce.”