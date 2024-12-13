Paiva releases 4-song Christmas EP

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Soft-spoken ukulele virtuoso Brittni Paiva follows up on her 2024 Na Hoku Hanohano Award win in August with “A Cozy Christmas,” a four-song instrumental EP that is a welcome soundtrack for the Christmas season.

The EP finds Paiva updating three seasonal classics from various eras — “The Christmas Song,” “Sleigh Ride” and “This Christmas” — and introduces a newly written song, “Catching Snowflakes,” which she co-wrote with Sammy Turton, aka 4stringboy, an ukulele recording artist who lives in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The collection reaffirms Paiva’s place as one of Hawaii’s foremost female ukulele players — and more. Paiva displays her range as a recording artist/record producer by also providing almost all of her musical accompaniment (piano, bass, drums, sleigh bells); the piano part in “This Christmas” nicely spotlights her skill with arrangements.

Two musicians join her on separate tracks. Hoku Award winner Imua Garza is the guitarist on “Sleigh Ride,” and 4stringboy guests on “Catching Snowflakes.” Both guests prove themselves good choices for Paiva’s celebration of the Christmas season.

“A Cozy Christmas” is available on all major streaming platforms. The songs can also be enjoyed on YouTube.

Visit brittnipaiva.com.