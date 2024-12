Scoreboard – December 13, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); McKinley at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kailua (varsity only, 6 p.m.); Castle at Kalaheo (varsity only, 6 p.m.).

OIA West girls: Radford at Campbell

(JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Pearl City (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to

follow); Waipahu at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Aiea at Waianae (varsity only, 6 p.m.).

High school boys: Merv Lopes Hoops Classic, Pearl City vs. Castle, 3:30 p.m.; Kalaheo/Roosevelt winner vs. Kamehameha/

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Kailua winner, 5 p.m.; Farrington vs.

Kamehameha I-AA, 6:30 p.m.; Kahuku/

University winner vs. Moreau (Calif.)/Mid-Pacific winner, 8 p.m. Games at

Farrington.

High school girls: ‘Iolani Classic.

Consolation, Hanalani vs. Punahou,

3:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Semifinals, Pinewood (Los Altos Hills,

Calif.) vs. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), 6:30 p.m.; Etiwanda (Rancho

Cucamonga, Calif.) vs. ‘Iolani, 8 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA vs. Damien at

Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Pac-Five vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani Park field No. 2; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Nanakuli (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow); Radford at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Campbell (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Mililani at Waipahu (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West girls: Waipahu at Mililani (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Campbell at Kapolei (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, women at 2 p.m.; men at 4 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

College men: Big Island Holiday Classic, Fontbonne (Mo.) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

College women: Douglas (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

High school boys preseason: Merv Lopes Hoops Classic. Games at 9 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.; noon; 1:30 p.m.; 3-point

shooting contest, 3 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; 6 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. at Farrington.

High school girls: ‘Iolani Classic.

Seventh place, Mililani/Hawaii Baptist loser vs. Hanalani/Punahou loser, 2 p.m. Third place, Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga,

Calif.)/‘Iolani loser vs. Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)/Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)/ loser, 3:30 p.m.

Three-point Contest, 5:15 p.m. Consolation, Mililani/Hawaii Baptist winner vs. Hanalani/Punahou loser, winner, 6 p.m.

Championship: Etiwanda (Rancho

Cucamonga, Calif.)/‘Iolani winner vs.

Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)/Long

Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) winner,

7:30 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at Maryknoll, noon.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 2, 8:30 a.m.; Kewalos to Kaiser and back.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Island Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Saint Louis at Kamehameha (boys). Matches start at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

OIA East: Castle at Farrington (boys

varsity at 5:30 p.m; girls varsity to follow).

OIA East boys: Kalaheo at Kaimuki (varsity, 2 p.m.); Kaiser at Kahuku (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kailua at Roosevelt (varsity, 5:30 p.m.).

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kailua (JV at 2 p.m.; varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kaiser (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West: Waianae at Leilehua (boys JV, 2 p.m.; boys varsity to follow; girls varsity to follow).

BASKETBALL

college men

Thursday

EAST

VMI 100, Regent University 61

Virginia 59, Bethune-Cookman 41

Virginia Tech 95, North Carolina A&T 67

SOUTH

Campbell 86, The Citadel 58

Texas 91, New Mexico St. 67

Winthrop 103, Bob Jones 55

MIDWEST

Arkansas St. 83, Texas-Arlington 79

Chattanooga 75, Evansville 67

Drake 90, St. Ambrose 35

Iowa State 89, Iowa 80

College Women

Thursday

Top 25

No. 8 Notre Dame 79, No. 2 UConn 68

ILH

Wednesday

Girls Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 57, Punahou 24. High scorers—KS: Shanelle Tasaka 14, Lanakila Nitta 13. Pun: Liliana Brandt 9.

Boys Varsity II

Hanalani 56, Hawaiian Mission 35

Boys JV I

Punahou-Blue 58, Saint Louis 54

Boys JV II

Saint Louis 47, Maryknoll 41

BIIF

Thursday

Girls Varsity

Kau 46, Waiakea 28. High scorers—Kau: Jazmyn Navarro 17, Leahi Kaupu 11. Waik: Shaylee Kehauolopua 11.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 48, Keaau 15

Girls JV

Kau 41, Waiakea 33

Kamehameha-Hawaii 48, Keaau 18

High school girls preseason

‘Iolani Classic

At ‘Iolani

Thursday

Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.) 105, Punahou 22

Pinewood (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) 60,

Hanalani 38

‘Iolani 78, Hawaii Baptist 35

Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) 73,

Mililani 26

SOCCER

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Punahou 2, Mid-Pacific 0

Kamehameha 1, Le Jardin 0

Saint Louis 1, Pac-Five 0

Wednesday

Girls Varsity

Mid-Pacific 4, Damien 0. Goal scorers—Nyah Pedro, Kaililani Lopez, Destiny Look, Ever Kaspo.

BOWLING

ILH ALL-STARS

BOYS

Bowler of the Year: Ezra Bentkowski

(‘Iolani, Fr.)

Coach of the Year: Troy Miyashiro

(Kamehameha)

First Team

Kameron Fujioka (Hawaii Baptist, Jr.)

Shane DeRego (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Aiden-Joseph Kahele (Kamehameha, Jr.)

Coltyn Silva (Mid-Pacific, Sr.)

Kaz Yamada (Mid-Pacific, So.)

Second Team

Kobe Chan (Hawaii Baptist, Sr.)

Evan Tamashiro (Hawaii Baptist, Jr.)

Eddy Vallesteros (Hawaii Baptist, Jr.)

Jaden Cadoy (Kamehameha, So.)

Damien Vespoli (Saint Louis, Fr.)

GIRLS

Bowler of the Year: Haydyn Ideue

(Kamehameha, Jr.)

Coach of the Year: Myrtle “Mickie”

Ceberano (Kamehameha)

First Team

Charis Shimabukuro (Hanalani, Jr.)

Analise Mae Bishop (‘Iolani, Sr.)

Taylor Akau (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Leina Lee (Kamehameha, Jr.)

Kelsey Oshiro (Mid-Pacific, Fr.)

Second Team

Kiyomi Tsue (Hanalani, Jr.)

Jordyn Blackstad (Kamehameha, Sr.)

Peytyn Murakami (Mid-Pacific, So.)

Katelyn Salcedo (Sacred Hearts, Sr.)

Peyton Manning (Sacred Hearts, So.)