Letter: Kailua roundabout gives residents the runaround

To anyone living near it, the roundabout construction in front of Kalapawai Market at the corner of Kailua Road and Kalaheo Avenue must seem endless. Started in November 2022 and scheduled for completion in May 2025, the construction that has occurred hardly seems to justify the time involved and the inconvenience to local residents.

Just as a way of comparison: The Empire State Building was built in 1 year and 45 days starting on March 17, 1930. Each of the original World Trade Center Towers in NYC took about 2 years and 4 months to build. Closer to home, The Aloha Tower was built between 1924 and 1926.

Given the scope of each of the listed projects, it is hard to justify why new raised sidewalks, drains, roadway and landscaping should take 2 years and 6 months to complete. There has certainly been no sense of urgency on this project.

Dale Jensen

Kailua

