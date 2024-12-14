Letter: Trump presidential win was divine intervention

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The liberal Democratic Party is still turning on each other for failures after the presidential election loss that brought Donald Trump back to the White House.

In the words of Trump, “God Saved my life for a reason.” He was referencing the July 13 and Sept. 14 assassination attempts on his life. As an evangelical Christian, I called it divine intervention.

God saved President-elect Trump for a reason, to eradicate the immoral agenda of the liberal Democratic Party and cancel cultural wokeism and supporting children who are confused about their gender. God was not confused and assigned your gender when life begins at conception.

Since some in the liberal Democratic Party does not believe in the existence of God, they will continue to be blinded as to the real reason for their overwhelming loss back on Nov. 05 — divine intervention.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

