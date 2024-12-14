Hale Moiliili high-rise to offer Hawaiian Home Lands’ housing
Kahu Kordell Kekoa, right, leads the groundbreaking during a ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu. The housing project, which sits on the site of the former Bowl-O-Drome, is the state Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands’ first high-rise rental project, and will be a 23-story tower comprising 271 units.
Project developer Stanford Carr smiles during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.
The former Bowl-O-Drome building is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.