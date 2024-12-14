Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, December 14, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hale Moiliili high-rise to offer Hawaiian Home Lands’ housing

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:23 p.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Kordell Kekoa, right, leads the groundbreaking during a ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu. The housing project, which sits on the site of the former Bowl-O-Drome, is the state Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands’ first high-rise rental project, and will be a 23-story tower comprising 271 units.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kahu Kordell Kekoa, right, leads the groundbreaking during a ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu. The housing project, which sits on the site of the former Bowl-O-Drome, is the state Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands’ first high-rise rental project, and will be a 23-story tower comprising 271 units.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Project developer Stanford Carr smiles during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Project developer Stanford Carr smiles during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The former Bowl-O-Drome building is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The former Bowl-O-Drome building is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahu Kordell Kekoa, right, leads the groundbreaking during a ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu. The housing project, which sits on the site of the former Bowl-O-Drome, is the state Department of Hawaiian Homes Lands’ first high-rise rental project, and will be a 23-story tower comprising 271 units.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Project developer Stanford Carr smiles during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The former Bowl-O-Drome building is seen during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hale Moiliili on Friday in Honolulu.