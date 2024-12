Long Island struts its stuff in ‘Iolani Classic semifinal

Long Island Lutheran Crusaders Taylor Brown was looking for a steal against Pinewood Panthers Caitlyn Kramer during an Iolani Girls basketball game on Friday at Iolani Gym.

Long Island Lutheran Crusaders Emily McDonald is surrounded by Pinewood Panthers Vallory Kuelker, left, Jolyn Ding and Abigail Yew during an Iolani Girls basketball game on Friday at Iolani Gym.

Olivia Jones poured in 23 points to lead a balanced attack as national powerhouse Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) blitzed Pinewood (Calif.) 77-56 on Friday night in the semifinals of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic.

The Crusaders (4-0) will battle another elite program, Etiwanda (Calif.), for the Classic title at 6:30 tonight.

Taylor Brown tallied 19 points and Emily McDonald had 18. Center Savannah Swords sat much of the first half with foul trouble, but finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. The Crusaders (4-0) ran the floor without ceasing, getting open looks from the arc and outgunning one of the country’s most prolific 3-point-shooting teams.

“Pinewood is incredibly disciplined and very well coached. Very connected as a team. They find each other very well,” Long Island coach Christina Raiti said. “For us, it was about perseverance, and (our) scores after (their) scores and our discipline defensively. Finding shooters in transition, being able to keep our pace for the entire game. We struggled a little bit early on. We got there down the stretch.”

Center Katherine Garr led Pinewood (2-1) with 19 points. Jolyn Ding hustled for 15 points and Vallory Kuelker tallied 14.

It began with air-tight, physical on-ball pressure from Jones, Brown and Zaniyah Williams on Pinewood’s long-range bombers. That aggressive defense sparked a constant fast break that led to open looks from deep. Long Island shot 12-for-25 (48%) from the arc, led by McDonald (5-for-8), Brown (3-for-6), Jones (2-for-5) and Williams (2-for-6). The Crusaders limited Pinewood to 8-for-23 shooting (35%) from the arc.

Williams and her fellow starters showed no level of fatigue despite heavy minutes.

“Defense gives our team a spark. It starts with our defense,” she said.

Williams was their high scorer with 25 points in an opening-round win over Punahou. The versatility of all five starters gives Raiti a potential different high scorer every night. Williams is right there at the perimeter with tough defense on every possession.

“I’m really proud of this one. She didn’t believe in defense when she got here,” Raiti said. “We’re getting there. We’re learning.”

Long Island met Etiwanda last year when the Eagles had a stacked lineup. Long Island won 82-62 and finished the season ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps. Etiwanda closed the year ranked No. 1 by ESPN.

It was Long Island that was on target early. After McDonald splashed a 3 on a feed from Swords, the Crusaders had an 18-8 lead on 4-for-8 shooting from the arc.

Swarmed by the Crusaders, Pinewood shot 1-for-7 from deep in the first quarter.

Long Island opened the second quarter aggressive off the dribble, scoring on tough drives by Jones, Brown and McDonald for a 25-10 lead. The length of Long Island’s defenders created constant tips and deflections in the passing lanes for Pinewood.

After a corner 3 by McDonald on a swing pass from Williams, the Crusaders led 32-14 with 2:54 to go in the first half. Pinewood sharpshooter Kuelker made her first 3 on the next possession.

Jones splashed a step-back 3, but Kuelker answered with another trey as the Panthers gained some momentum. Kuelker sank two foul shots, and after she fed Garr for a corner 3, Pinewood was within 35-27.

McDonald banked in a 3 at the buzzer to give Long Island a 38-27 lead at intermission.

The Crusaders opened the second half with more smothering defense, sparking a 6-0 run for a 17-point cushion. Pinewood scored the next seven points, getting a preposterous 30-foot trey by Caitlyn Kramer.

Brown answered with back-to-back 3-pointers as Long Island stayed well ahead, 50-34, with 4:05 to go in the third quarter.

By the start of the fourth quarter, it was Pinewood grinding hard for layup opportunities against relentless on-ball pressure while Long Island delivered transition 3s by Jones and Williams. That helped extend the Eagles’ lead to 65-46 with 5:38 left.

Consolation

No. 7 Hanalani 55, No. 6 Punahou 52

Ellana Klemp swished a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to lift the Royals over the Buffanblu. Hanalani gained possession of the ball with 2.8 seconds left. With Punahou in fullcourt man coverage, Klemp curled around two staggered screens, caught the ball in the backcourt with a full head of steam and dribbled down the right sideline. She planted her feet just past the halfcourt line and launched while a help-side defender contested the shot.

“It’s exactly how Coach (Charlie Hiers) drew it up. I didn’t think I’d have that much space. Right when I shot it, I knew it was in, straight on,” said Klemp, who had never made a halfcourt shot in a game. “It feels good to come out with a win this time.”

Klemp finished with 16 points, while Piha‘eu Akiona had a game-high 23 points before fouling out with 1:16 remaining.

Punahou won a previous matchup with Hanalani on Nov. 30, 46-43.

Freshman Zaraiyah Wright led Punahou (5-6) with 17 points. Ahnastaziah Wright added 11 points and center Pua Saole, who sank two clutch free throws to give the Buffanblu a 50-49 lead, added 10 points.

After Saole’s foul shots, Hanalani’s Jeanie Sniffen drilled a corner 3, her only basket, to give the Royals a 52-50 lead. Zaraiyah Wright then banked in a 10-footer to tie the game with 30.4 seconds remaining.

Ollie Cluney had a chance to give Punahou the lead with 3.5 seconds left, but missed two free throws, and Hanalani called time out as Klemp rebounded.

No. 9 Mililani 41, No. 8 Hawaii Baptist 28

Amelia McDaniel scored 12 points and Autumn Lagafuaina added 10 as the Lady Trojans stifled the Eagles. Akemi Kawamata chipped in nine points and guard Brooke Kurasaki made her return from an injury to score eight points for Mililani .

Sierra Ramos led HBA with 17 points. The Eagles play Punahou for seventh place at 2 p.m. today.