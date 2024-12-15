Column: Counting blessings for move to Hawaii as vicar

It may go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway: This past year has been a roller coaster. A divisive and volatile political season left half of us jubilant and the other half distraught. Financial fears about high prices thwart us even in an improving economy. And for many of us, personal losses and life challenges have seemed more than humanly endurable.

Nevertheless, living here in Hawaii, I believe we are blessed — if we open ourselves up to it.

For me it’s been a year of joy and hope. The long-held dream that my spouse and I have had of living here finally came true, and we moved to Oahu from the continent in January. We’d visited the islands several times over the years, of course, but we always wanted to make this our home. And now it is.

To be honest, it took years of work and numerous attempts to figure out how to make our dream happen. I was ordained an Episcopal priest 10 years ago, and after serving in several churches in Atlanta, my hope was to serve a church here as its priest. Finally, after an enjoyable and eventful weekend visit and interview last September at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Aiea, the call came to become their vicar. I was thrilled — and I still am!

I have felt welcomed here, and I enjoy my work as vicar of St. Timothy’s more than I even anticipated. The church is a diverse and growing ohana in Central Oahu just north of Pearl Harbor. Along with a variety of ministries offered by and for our church members, as a Hawaii Foodbank partner agency St. Timothy’s has an outreach ministry that provides groceries and meals to our neighbors who need them.

On my days off, my spouse and I have been exploring every corner of the island and feeling so honored that we can live here. Even after doing a lot of reading, studying and talking with others, we came here to learn, acknowledging that we really know little of the culture, history and traditions of the islands. There is so much to learn and to celebrate. And we have treasured getting to know people here who have become mentors in that process.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

I live about two miles from St. Timothy’s, and every morning as I make the drive down the hill, I am greeted by an expansive view of Pearl Harbor, Pearl City and the Waianae Mountains. The view, with an occasional bonus rainbow, always takes my breath away as I thank God for the many, many blessings of living in this place.

Though my work can be challenging, I do my best to help guide our parishioners through their own demanding life circumstances with hope and purpose and love. But our mutual delight in the blessings we all share is infectious.

So, in this season of hope and joy, I invite you to join me in counting our blessings: Gorgeous scenery. Abundant aloha. Meaningful life pursuits. Good neighbors. Wonderful new friends and colleagues. All these blessings and so many more foster deep gratitude in our hearts for this beautiful island home. I am honored to live here with you. Aloha! Mele Kalikimaka!

The Rev. Peter M. Wallace is the vicar of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church (www.StTimothysAiea.org) in Aiea and the author of a dozen books.