Column: Hawaii, Pacific islands leading on human rights

Every December, the world honors the Universal Declaration of Human Rights commemorating the inherent dignity of all people and cultivating a culture of rule of law rooted in love and mutual respect. The emerging existential challenges impacting our island Earth and significant segments of global civil society require a human rights based approach to build a bold and beautiful world. Hawaii and the Pacific are shaping the global agenda as we experience the existential emergency of the climate crisis.

Three international institutions are being immersed with the full force of the peoples movement for world peace at the United Nations (UN). The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in Geneva and High Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York City are all in full gear, with youth driving the call for social change through innovative initiatives in the field of human rights. Moananuiakea is leading globally and bringing human rights home.

Regarding the ICJ, the inspiration spearheaded for social justice was brought by youth from Oceania, particularly the Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change (PISFCC) at University of South Pacific Law School in Vanuatu. Vanuatu and the Melanesian Spearhead Group navigated the UN General Assembly for an unanimous resolution requesting an ICJ Advisory Opinion. This month, the united Pacific brought the most important issue facing humanity to the world’s highest court, recording the largest case ever with more than 100 states and intergovernmental organizations speaking at the oral hearings in the Hague.

The ICJ case offers potential to illustrate power of the law to save human systems. The 15 judges must interpret international law prioritizing human rights to protect our collective existence on Earth.

In Hawaii, the recent Navahine settlement with the state of Hawaii shows how the youth can utilize public law at home to protect human rights for future generations. The recent Climate Futures Forum brings youth from across Hawaii to advocate at the state Legislature and will continue on opening day with a Sustainability Study Hall direct action, through a Just Transition Rally for Rights at the sunset of the legislative session.

The UPR is an opportunity to organize, from Hawaii to Washington, D.C., to generate human rights recommendations to the United Sates government. The UPR is an example of municipal multilateralism with communities and cities serving as catalysts for social justice. The UPR unites peoples across the country for fundamental freedoms in a process for participatory engagement to guarantee equality and equity. From Maui to Manhattan, municipalities are coordinating campaigns with constituents.

A livable future can’t be compromised. Our determination must overcome the devastation to ensure we remain 1.5C for our Pacific neighbors.

The UN HLPF is where the world shares stories, strategies and statistics regarding the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Hawaii regularly participates with a Voluntary Local Review (VLR) led by youth through Hawaii Green Growth and Local Islands 2030. The subnational diplomacy campaign creates community conversations and campaigns across all sectors of society for sustainability creating solidarity through human rights. Hawaii is actively coordinating the Aloha+Challenge, leading the way for the world to achieve the UN 2030 Agenda and Paris Agreement.

All three international initiatives exemplify our islands’ ability to make an impact to protect the inalienable rights of all peoples on the planet. The fundamental prerequisite to the enjoyment of all rights is the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment and the right of self-determination.

Joshua Cooper is executive director of the Hawai‘i Institute for Human Rights and UPR National Task Force co-chair.