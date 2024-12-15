Letter: Modern woes would sadden isle ancestors

Israel Kamakawiwo‘ole sang a song entitled “Hawaii 78,” originally recorded by the Makaha Sons of Niihau. The first line of the song is our state motto: “Ua mau ke ea o ka aina i ka pono,” the life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness.

How the king and queen would be sad about how Hawaii is today. The crimes, the accidents, the judicial system, all of it. The judicial system is too soft. Some politicians aren’t too trustworthy, all waha. Criminals have way too many convictions, released to commit yet more crimes. Roads go unfixed. Homeless remain houseless. Motorcycle riders speed without care, and drivers, too. E-bikers are fearless. Monster homes are popping up all over. Not enough first responders. The list is long.

Too many bills and laws are being introduced, but for whose benefit? Hawaii nei is in trouble and the king and queen are sad.

Charlene Aoki

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter