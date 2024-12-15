Letter: Speed humps don’t follow fed guidelines

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It was recently reported that a motorcyclist lost control while traveling over a speed hump on Farrington Highway. According to reports, speed appears not to be a factor in the crash.

Guidelines on the Federal Highway Administration’s website indicate that speed humps are “appropriate if [the] posted speed limit is 30 mph or less.” Some states have adopted rules with an even lower limit. Speed tables and raised crosswalks have similar speed restrictions.

Despite these guidelines, speed humps have proliferated on Oahu in the past year or so, including on roadways in which the speed limit is 35 mph. Speed humps are also “generally not appropriate for a primary emergency vehicle route,” and yet there are multiple humps on Kalanianaole Highway, heading toward Castle Medical Center.

The state should reevaluate its speed hump program and remove those that are in violation of the guidelines.

Natalie Iwasa

Hawaii Kai

