Letter: Use Red Hill tanks as temporary landfill

The H-2 freeway ends south of Wahiawa and Schofield. The new landfill site is currently accessible by two-lane roads. Most Oahu garbage trucks would have to drive through Wahiawa and over the Karsten Thot Bridge or weave down Wilikina Drive through Schofield Barracks traffic. It’s already gridlock when surf is up and the tourists shut down Kamehameha Highway between Wahiawa and Haleiwa.

Let’s give serious consideration to filling all those huge underground tanks at Red Hill with opala. Out of sight, out of mind, out of the newspapers and already lined (so they say). Maybe collect the methane for fuel?

Mary Macmillan

Mililani

