Readers share ‘Count your blessings’ letters

With the holidays just around the corner, our readers share the blessings in their lives.

Caring children ease life’s difficulties, health issues

The year has been fraught with many challenges — much more so for aging individuals like my husband and I who deal with mobility problems, appointments, food preparation, personal care, etc.

But thankfully our situation is not hopeless. We are blessed with children who go out of their way to see to it that we are well taken care of. They are avid on seeing us comfortable. They do it on their own, which gives us so much satisfaction. What a blessing!

Trifona Andres

Kaneohe

My 6 blessings began with overcoming harsh start

I grew up in a foster home until I was 14. Without explanation, I endured “lickins” every day from my foster mother. I cleaned the house, washed clothes, ironed her children’s clothes and did other chores. I was relegated to eating meals in the corner of the kitchen. Social Services then relocated me to Maui to live with my birth mother.

In spite of that upbringing, I learned how to care for my household (1st blessing). Graduated from high school, went to technical school, married and had two children (2nd blessing). I obtained a job that I held for 44 years (3rd blessing), and bought a four-bedroom home in a nice neighborhood near an elementary and high school (4th blessing).

Today, my children are grown and doing well (5th blessing); the Lord-willing, I am blessed to live 83 years so far (6th blessing).

Rose Carpio

Nuuanu

Kupuna programs support many in mind, body, spirit

My husband and I are retired kupuna in our 80s. Our calendars are filled with medical appointments with knowledgeable doctors who work to keep us healthy. Fortunately, Oahu also offers seniors many programs that are healthy, fun and often with little or no fees.

One of these is Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center, which addresses the needs and interests of a wide range of seniors, 60 and over. Some 45 weekly classes offer various classes on culture, exercise, computers, music, arts, and more. Director Susie Oakland and her team treat ohana with love and respect. Interaction of participants promotes learning and friendships. The center is a haven filled with kupuna who are often engaged in conversations and laughter.

Oahu has many great senior programs that support kupuna — keeping all happy and healthy in mind, body and spirit. Blessings for all!

Violet Nohea Chang

Kapahulu

USA gave choice of religion and many other blessings

I am blessed to be living in the best place in the world. Freedom isn’t free. You have to work for it, you have to contribute to it.

I am blessed to be able to serve my country, the U.S. Army. I am blessed to stay safe from scams. I am blessed to be able to seek culture and to have an active lifestyle. I am blessed that I can work to live, rather than living to work. Hawaii has the highest cost of living. I’ve been blessed to live and retire in the place that I was born and raised.

I have lived in other countries while serving in the U.S. Army and the United States of America has giving me the choice to be able to choose my religion that I prefer. My choice of religion has been The Salvation Army Ka’uluwela Mission Corps in Honolulu.

I was born and raised in Damon Tract and was educated in kindergarten at the Salvation Army. It there that I learned about love and to respect your fellow man (and woman). Hawaii is a place that aligned me with my Christian values.

I am blessed that I can play music — I choose to play the Eb tuba in the band as part of our Christian worship. My purpose in life is to get people to see that we are all one, created by the same Creator — God. Our life is as much about today and tomorrow as it is about yesterday.

Stanford Kanehiro

Waikiki

Choose gratitude over hate, despair, darker impulses

I am grateful to my parents, grandparents and other family members for many things, among them the habits of being grateful and not being aggrieved. I could also make a list of what does not inspire gratitude. However, while sundry local and national politicians are not inspirational, I am grateful for the legacy of American democracy that animates political stability in the face of various threats.

The Oxford Dictionary 2024 word of the year is “brain rot.” Gratitude is a therapeutic answer to it by scouring discontent, meanness and hate from cerebral prominence. Gratitude is not a permanent cure, however, and must be reinvigorated with a frequency sufficient to hold back these darker impulses. Buddhism teaches that gratitude is woven into mindfulness and interconnectedness, which are both shields against grievance and despair.

Juliet S. Kono

Punchbowl

Surrounded by aloha in my chosen, special island home

Friends wondered why I would move across the country to a little state like Hawaii. But I knew better — as a blind individual, I was not getting any support in my old home.

Since coming home to Hawaii — yes, I do feel like it’s home because the first time I set foot on Hawaiian soil is 43 years ago! — I have been surrounded by aloha, not only from my hanai family, but also local people.

Hawaii and it’s people are special, and I count my blessings every day for being in this wonderful healing environment. Please take care of our island — she is special, and she is all that we have. With love and aloha.

Deb Braiman

Downtown Honolulu

Hard-working building staff brings big joy to small street

With the bustling of the season, and construction going on with the condos on our street, it’s so wonderful to see our building manager, Jovan, and his hard-working staff — Bernardo, Noel and Fely — working hard to put up the Christmas lights that light up our hearts and faces for the Christmas season.

It’s a small street and slice of the world, but the people who live here look forward to the colorful, surprise decorations they put up every year.

Your hard work is appreciated and enjoyed. Bless you, and a big mahalo.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

Grateful for kindness of many in easing health pains

Amidst today’s political upheavings and strife, I am grateful for my innumerable blessings, for my country, the kindness of people, both strange and familiar; for my husband’s undying devotion; for my Hawaii family, especially the Paws Patrol — Deb, Margs and Betty — unfailingly lifting me up in my darkest moments.

For my cherished physician, Dr. DeBoard and crew, Xandra and Donna, supporting me at all hours with kindness and warmth; for Dr. Loh and crew easing my pains; for Edna bringing my Star-Advertiser each day. For the Castle ER doctors, nurses and pastor, for the skill and kindness extended to me in the wee small hours of a July morning this year, I am eternally grateful.

Each day brings continuing gratitude for Hawaii’s aloha, for former co-workers still in touch, for birdsong I hear outside my window, and, above all, for life.

Marsha Faulkner

Hawaii Kai

UH win over Fresno State grants hearty wish to family

Mahalo to the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team this year for beating the Bulldogs of Fresno State at Fresno by one point. My “blessing” was to wish several family members in the Fresno, Calif., area a “Happy Thanksgiving” with aloha from Hawaii via a hearty “Go ’Bows!”

Frank Terrazas Jr.

Salt Lake

Sights and sounds, tastes of aloha abound

Start off with hana butter and toothless smiles

Gorgeous sunrises and sunsets covering the miles

Palm tress sway as the bus climbs the Pali

Muumuu, palaka and head leis are favored styles

Listen to the surf pounding on the rocks

While the beat of a chant ever so gently knocks

An ukulele strums the himeni for all

Opala trucks loudly rumble while serving our flocks

I smell the rain coming — a warning alarm

It comes from the ocean but does no harm

The fragrance of white ginger and tuberose abound

Mock orange is blooming and bougainvillea rips my arm

A full giant rainbow brings forth chicken skin

And also at church when the keiki come in

Aloha prevails — all the word seems at peace

Credit Akua whose spirit prevails in the din

Island delights are calling me near

Dobash and katsu and easily found here

You may have my opihi — it’s my gift to you

But to shave ice and lilikoi I quickly steer

Hoaloa are precious, ohana the best

They share their aloha with all of the rest

Mahalo, mahalo for all of these gifts

A kamaaina now, I’m no longer a guest.

Virginia M. Kawauchi

Kailua

Thanks to Auntie Blanche’s work on housing, aina and ag

I am writing in gratitude for the blessing of one Mrs. Blanche McMillan, neé Kahalewai, commonly known as “Auntie Blanche.” This woman has strenuously devoted herself to addressing a bifocal sociocultural need, i.e., 1) the lack of affordable housing and 2) the promulgation of agriculture embedded in Hawaiian survival roots.

I am one of many who has been blessed by her personage and one of a few who has benefited from her Hui Mahi’ai Aina project in Waimanalo. Her diligence, determination and unwavering faith have been a monumental blessing to many. She is actively establishing a more just Hawaii and a more humane planet Earth. I pray that she be blessed with hard-fought continued support from secular, religious and governmental entities.

Constance Oki

East Honolulu

Beauty of aloha all around us here, is essence of our souls

I count my blessings for the breath of life that I’m living in this land of aloha, where local people here have the true meaning of aloha. I’m blessed that I was born and raised here, that I live the breath of aloha and know what it is to share what I have with others, for that is our way of life here in paradise that God has blessed me with.

Aloha lives in our hearts and will forever be with us as long as we live. The beauty of aloha can be found nowhere else. It is the essence of our souls that guides us through each day.

People who come here to visit always want to return, for they see something special in our people and our land of aloha. Come all of you, to this place called Hawaii Aloha.

Renette Spencer

Mililani

Blessed to be Americans, in 50th State of United States

We Hawaiians are blessed to be Americans. In 1893: Kingdom subjects overthrew monarchy. 1895: Republic of Hawaii formally recognized as rightful successor government in letters personally signed by emperors, kings, queens, presidents of 19 nations on four continents; Republic thereby authorized under international law to speak on behalf of the still-independent nation of Hawaii. 1897: Republic of Hawaii offered Treaty of Annexation to USA, ceding public lands as all Territories did, and nullifying all Kingdom treaties. 1898: U.S. Congress and President McKinley ratified Treaty. 1959: 94% of Hawaii voters said YES to becoming U.S. 50th State.

We are blessed to be Americans. We are not going back to before 1959, 1898 or 1893.

Kenneth R. Conklin, Ph.D.

Kaneohe

Each day on Earth is treasured gift, especially in a good place

So often we take our lives for granted

Not realizing that our lives are enchanted

And you may ask what does this mean

Does it by chance have to do with serene

Serene is gentle and loving without agitation

It’s actually not something that has to be rationed

Each day we’re on Earth is a gift to be treasured

Truly a present that cannot be measured

For measure is a manner of placing value

By doing this you start with a ratio

Ratio starts with the ability to count

In doing so you can figure it out

It’s the first step taken in counting your blessings

That you must understand without any misgivings

It’s easy for us who live in this State

For we have a lifestyle that’s truly great

In Hawaii we live in a state of goodness

We count our blessings and live with kindness

We are blessed with the Aloha Spirit

It’s our way of life and we live and share it

Kay Hampton

Hawaii Kai

