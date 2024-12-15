A flavorful side

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Keeping edamame noodles in your pantry and frozen edamame in your freezer allows you to put this dish together whenever you see super-fresh mustard cabbage in the market.

Edamame noodles are gluten-free, with a nutritional profile higher in fiber and protein — and lower in carbohydrates — than other pastas. These noodles have a chewy texture. You can find edamame pasta at Down to Earth, Costco or online.

Salting the mustard cabbage draws out excess moisture and increases its flavor. Kosher salt is preferable as it clings to the vegetable and makes for easier distribution. Be careful not to oversalt, so begin with the smaller measurement.

Edamame Noodles with Mustard Cabbage

Ingredients:

• 1 pound fresh mustard cabbage, washed and drained

• 1/2 to 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 3 quarts water

• 8 ounces edamame noodles

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon mushroom seasoning (available in Asian markets, or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 1 cup boiled and shelled edamame

Directions:

Place mustard cabbage in a colander and sprinkle with salt. Let sit 30 minutes.

Pat the leaves with a paper towel or clean dish towel to remove water that has been released. Stack leaves and cut into 1/2-inch ribbons. Squeeze to release more water. Set aside.

Bring water to boil in a pot; add noodles. Cook 4 minutes, then taste. Boil another minute if needed.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Drain noodles, rinse and drain again, lifting noodles to separate strands. Set aside.

Heat oil in a large pan over medium heat. Saute mustard cabbage 3-5 minutes. Add sugar and mix well. Add edamame and mushroom seasoning; cook 3 minutes.

Add noodles about a third at a time, mixing with veggies. Repeat until all noodles are incorporated. If noodles start to stick, sprinkle with water a tablespoon at a time. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including adjusted seasonings): 240 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 23 g carbohydrate, 12 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 20 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.