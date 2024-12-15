Festive feasts

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

By this time of the holiday season, Christmas trees are aglow, presents are stacking under the tree, advent calendars are being opened and stockings are being stuffed. Yet, there is still so much to do. Here are a few places where you can escape from the busyness of the holidays and indulge in some delicious Christmas food with loved ones.

Chef Chai

Chef Chai (1009 Kapiolani Blvd.) has the perfect gift for the ohana with its Christmas Wiki Wiki Dinner Box.

Appetizers include a charcuterie board for two comprising prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, smoked Gouda, brie, salami, turkey, fruits, candied pecans, tomatoes, olives and crackers; roasted butternut squash and lobster bisque; and organically grown Big Island baby greens. Entrees consist of braised boneless beef short ribs with a five-spice demi, mashed kabocha pumpkin and Waialua asparagus along with a sea bass with miso cream, pickled vegetables and a mild coconut milk ginger brown rice. Lastly, desserts include a pineapple Hawaiian sweet pudding with Tahitian vanilla crème anglaise and a Waialua chocolate cake with raspberry guava puree.

Pickup or delivery is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Call 808-585-0011 or visit chefchai.com.

Choco lea

Located in Manoa Square, Choco lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) has customers covered this Christmas season.

Its 18-piece Holiday Special Truffle Box boasts two pieces each of its holiday truffles, which were inspired by The Nutcracker and features flavors such as peppermint, milk and cookies, tiramisu, fig, dark fudge and hazelnut, spiced pecan, strawberry and cheese, sesame, and gingerbread.

The biz also carries other sweet treats, many of which can be found in Choco lea’s Christmas bundle. It includes a holiday hot cocoa mix, Santa’s Oreo stack, a merry mint Oreo chocolate bar, a chocolate gingerbread house, Choco lea’s classic chocolate cake and more.

Visit chocolea.com.

Hy’s Prime Butcher Shop & Market

Hy’s Prime Butcher Shop & Market (2440 Kuhio Ave.) presents its Christmas Ohana Feast-To-Go.

The dinner for six includes 4 1/2-5 pounds of slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and creamed horseradish, 2 1/2-3 pounds of honey-glazed ham with cranberry sauce and giblet gravy, focaccia rolls, pasta salad, a Christmas salad (feta cheese, raspberries, strawberries and balsamic vinaigrette), rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, ratatouille, cauliflower morney and a Christmas yule log with mocha chocolate cream.

Orders close Dec. 17 and pickup is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24-25.

Visit shop.glionhawaii.com.

Margotto Hawaii

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) presents a special nine-course Hawaii noel menu offered with three options, based on truffle preferences from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 19-25.

Chefs Kenta Kayama and Shiori Okuya’s curated menu includes a mushroom tart, wagyu tartare, sea urchin salad, consommé soup, Margotto’s signature sunny-side up toast, roasted tilefish with arugula cheese risotto and blue crab bisque, tagliatelle Bolognese, roasted duck with potato cheese gratin and a tangy red wine reduction, tiramisu and Mignardises (bamboo charcoal cream puff).

The three options based on the type of truffles patrons prefer include the Black Christmas in Hawaii showcasing 15 grams of French winter black Perigord truffles, White and Black Christmas in Hawaii featuring 15 grams of Italian winter white alba truffles and French winter black Perigord truffles, and White Christmas in Hawaii, which spotlights 15 grams of white alba winter truffles.

Visit margotto-hawaii.com.

MW Restaurant

Chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka of MW Restaurant (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) are offering a takeout Christmas family feast that feeds six to eight people.

The decadent spread includes an ahi sashimi and seafood cocktail platter, spinach and artichoke dip with won ton chips, eggplant caponata, crispy Asian slaw, whole steamed Chinese-style Kona kanpachi, roasted garlic Brandt Beef prime rib, medley of vegetables, roasted Gold Yukon potatoes and a Black Forest cake.

Those with smaller parties can pick up the restaurant’s prime rib bento, which includes roasted garlic Brandt Beef prime rib with au jus and wasabi sour cream, roasted Yukon Gold potatoes, a medley of vegetables and Black Forest cake.

It’s available for preorder only, while supplies last, and pickup is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24.

Visit mwrestaurant.com.

Napoleon’s Bakery

Napoleon’s Bakery (multiple locations) has a wide assortment of items to choose from this holiday season — all perfect to bring to any Christmas gathering.

Specials available until Dec. 29 include cinnamon coffee cake squares, Chantilly Long Johns, blueberry cream pies, pumpkin bread pudding, Melting Moments (shortbread cookies with walnuts coated in powdered sugar), and a double fudge brownie mix and blonde brownie mix.

Those looking to pick up the perfect sweet treat can get the bakery’s 8-inch Christmas-decorated cake, 8-inch dream cake or 8-inch haupia cake (available Dec. 24-25 only).

Visit napoleonsbakery.com.

StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant

Located in International Market Place, StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) presents its Christmas in Paradise — a luxurious prix fixe menu showcasing festive flavors and elevated twists on holiday classics. It will be available from 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 24-25.

The first course includes a choice of chop chop wedge, truffle Caesar, jumbo lump crab cake, “instant” bacon, dashi-poached shrimp cocktail, butternut squash bisque or Alaskan king crab spaghetti. For the second course, guests may choose from a triple-seared A5 Japanese wagyu stripsteak, an 8-ounce Black Angus filet, roasted jidori chicken, a 16-ounce S.R.F. bone-in pork chop, miso-broiled Chilean sea bass, a 14-ounce prime New York strip, macadamia nut-crusted mahimahi and a 20-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye (additional cost). Lastly, dessert choices consist of a raspberry chiffon cake or Black Forest cake.

Visit stripsteakwaikiki.com or call 808-896-2545.

UMI by Vikram Gang

Located in Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, UMI by Vikram Garg (2233 Helumoa Road) is serving up a special five-course holiday menu available from Dec. 20 to 25.

The first course is a cured hamachi served with a walnut, grapes, celery and apple salad with creamy watercress dressing. The second is Kauai shrimp with pumpkin-saffron risotto, a poached egg and smoked sage oil. Next is a croissant roll with smoked tuna and chive butter. For the entree, guests can choose among duo of duck (roasted breast, confit leg, braised red cabbage and orange-chamomile gastrique), Kurobuta pork chop (served with red wine braised pear, cauliflower au gratin and black cardamom jus), or steak “Diane” (aged prime rib, mushrooms, confit potato, Cognac and mustard sauce). To finish off the decadent meal, patrons will indulge in a dark chocolate cremeux, which boasts white chocolate mousse, strawberries and a rose syrup.

Each meal can be complemented with a wine pairing for an additional cost.

Visit umibyvikramgarg.com or call 808-744-4244.