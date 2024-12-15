Supersized

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

These delicious dishes are larger than life. Check out the following:

Limited-time bowls

Smith & Kings (69 N. King St.) is offering cornbread bowls for takeout all month. These twists on bread bowls come with macaroni and cheese, candied sweet potatoes, fresh string beans, cornbread, and a choice of catfish ($35), fried chicken ($28) or pot roast ($30).

Preorders are accepted before midnight Thursdays-Saturdays for pickup from 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

Call 808-744-5772 or visit thesmithandkings.com.

Wasshoi!

Izakaya Tenkichi (2334 S. King St. Ste. C) is known for its crispy tempura, but the eatery recently launched a seasonal menu with dishes like spicy drunken chicken ($11.90) and inari sushi stuffed with negitoro ($7.90).

No dining experience is complete without the eatery’s wasshoi ikura bowl ($45 regular, $59 large). Both sizes feature an exciting tableside presentation, but the large is ideal for sharing among a group.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Call 808-367-0012 or visit tenkichihawaii.com.

Biggest naan ever

Cafe Maharani (2509 S. King St.) offers a blend of Northern and Southern Indian dishes using local ingredients and traditional spices. Its menu features bestselling dishes like tandoori assorted mixed grill ($34.99), chicken tikka masala ($22.99) and lamb saag ($23.99).

Breads are baked in the eatery’s tandoori oven, resulting in a chewy, soft interior and charred exterior. The 30-inch original naan ($19.99) is perfect for sharing with a group.

Call 808-951-7447 or visit cafemaharani.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).