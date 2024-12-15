When it comes to hearty dishes made with love, look no further than recently opened Love Kitchen food truck, located at Pearlridge Center.

“I’ve always enjoyed cooking, and over the years, I’d cook for people and they really enjoyed my cooking,” says chef Quinten Wills. “When I left my previous job, I wanted to continue doing something I loved and wanted to set my own hours. I prayed about it, and this is where God led me — to start a food truck business.

“Growing up, I would ask my mother what ingredients she used for certain dishes, and no matter what the various ingredients were, she would always say, ‘The secret ingredient is love,’” Wills adds. “So now, when I cook, I’m always sure to cook with love.”

Customers can expect dishes like Cajun grilled chicken (lunch size $16, dinner size $23), garlic butter shrimp ($17 lunch, $24 dinner) and Slammin’ Salmon ($18 lunch, $25 dinner).

“Our delicious Slammin’ Salmon comes with jasmine rice, salsa, bell peppers, onions, mango and pineapples; it’s also topped with our spicy Sriracha sauce or sweet Thai chile sauce,” Wills says. “Meanwhile, our garlic butter shrimp is topped with our chipotle sauce, and the Cajun grilled chicken is topped with a savory cream sauce.”

The truck is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@lovekitchenhi).

“We make each dish with love, so we hope you enjoy the food and taste the love in it,” Wills says. “We also had about 10 repeat customers within our first three week of opening, and they said they really enjoy the food and our welcoming customer service.”

Love Kitchen food truck

Pearlridge Center

98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea

Instagram: @lovekitchenhi

How to order: In person or via Uber Eats

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo and Cash App accepted