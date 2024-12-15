Seasonal Delights

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s the season for festive treats. If you’re in the mood for a holiday beverage or sweets, check out the following:

Dipped by Dee

Dipped by Dee offers a variety of holiday-themed dipped strawberries and apples to choose from. Seasonal treats include a Winter Wonderland mini box ($18.50), Grinch mini box ($17.50) and Holiday Assorted mini box ($18). Choose from themed apples with decorations like Mistletoe Minnie ($16), Jolly Christmas Mickey ($16), Hot Cocoa ($15) and Winter Minnie ($15).

Dipped by Dee

Aiea Town Square

99-080 Kauhale St. B1, Aiea

808-913-8083

dippedbydee.com

Instagram: @dippedby_dee

Photo by Kelli shiroma braiotta

Kai Coffee Hawaii

Enjoy the season with limited-edition menu items at Kai Coffee Hawaii. Seasonal treats include a roasted turkey sandwich ($14) — with cranberry aioli and stuffing spices — cinnamon eggnog latte ($7-$7.75), and tiramisu ($7). The latter features traditional lady fingers dipped in espresso and topped with cocoa powder.

Kai Coffee Hawaii

Various locations

kaicoffeehawaii.com

Instagram: @kaicoffeehawaii

Photo courtesy Kai Coffee Hawaii

Plumeria Beach House

Nothing signifies the start of the Christmas season like the Kahala holiday stollen ($40 per loaf). This limited-time treat is freshly baked and wrapped, and includes roasted almonds, dark aged rum, marzipan, a special blend of stollen spices, gold and dark raisins, and orange and lemon peel. It’s finished with Maui vanilla sugar and dusted with confectioner’s sugar.

The stollen is available at Plumeria Beach House for daily pickup (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) until Dec. 22 (while supplies last).

Plumeria Beach House

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

5000 Kahala Ave., Honolulu

808-739-8760

dining.kahalaresort.com

Photo courtesy The Kahala Hotel & Resort

Olive Branch Hawaii

Enjoy festive treats this holiday season from Olive Branch Hawaii. Choose from the Olive charcuterie box ($45), sweet box ($15) — three dipped pretzels, dipped Oreos, dipped Rice Krispies and assorted holiday candies — reindeer Oreo and Rice Krispie ($3) and holiday bundle ($55). The bundle features both the charcuterie and sweets boxes.

Olive Branch Hawaii will also be popping up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at the holiday marketplace at Central Pacific Bank’s downtown Honolulu location.

Olive Branch Hawaii

olivebranchhawaii.com

Instagram: @olive_branch_hawaii

Photo courtesy Olive Branch Hawaii