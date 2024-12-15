Seasonal Delights

Monday, December 16, 2024
80°
Today's Paper
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Dec. 15, 2024
•
Updated
4:47 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
It’s the season for festive treats. If you’re in the mood for a holiday beverage or sweets, check out the following:
Dipped by Dee
Dipped by Dee offers a variety of holiday-themed dipped strawberries and apples to choose from. Seasonal treats include a Winter Wonderland mini box ($18.50), Grinch mini box ($17.50) and Holiday Assorted mini box ($18). Choose from themed apples with decorations like Mistletoe Minnie ($16), Jolly Christmas Mickey ($16), Hot Cocoa ($15) and Winter Minnie ($15).
Dipped by Dee
Aiea Town Square
99-080 Kauhale St. B1, Aiea
808-913-8083
dippedbydee.com
Instagram: @dippedby_dee
Photo by Kelli shiroma braiotta
Kai Coffee Hawaii
Enjoy the season with limited-edition menu items at Kai Coffee Hawaii. Seasonal treats include a roasted turkey sandwich ($14) — with cranberry aioli and stuffing spices — cinnamon eggnog latte ($7-$7.75), and tiramisu ($7). The latter features traditional lady fingers dipped in espresso and topped with cocoa powder.
Kai Coffee Hawaii
Various locations
kaicoffeehawaii.com
Instagram: @kaicoffeehawaii
Photo courtesy Kai Coffee Hawaii
Plumeria Beach House
Nothing signifies the start of the Christmas season like the Kahala holiday stollen ($40 per loaf). This limited-time treat is freshly baked and wrapped, and includes roasted almonds, dark aged rum, marzipan, a special blend of stollen spices, gold and dark raisins, and orange and lemon peel. It’s finished with Maui vanilla sugar and dusted with confectioner’s sugar.
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The stollen is available at Plumeria Beach House for daily pickup (11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.) until Dec. 22 (while supplies last).
Plumeria Beach House
The Kahala Hotel & Resort
5000 Kahala Ave., Honolulu
808-739-8760
dining.kahalaresort.com
Photo courtesy The Kahala Hotel & Resort
Olive Branch Hawaii
Enjoy festive treats this holiday season from Olive Branch Hawaii. Choose from the Olive charcuterie box ($45), sweet box ($15) — three dipped pretzels, dipped Oreos, dipped Rice Krispies and assorted holiday candies — reindeer Oreo and Rice Krispie ($3) and holiday bundle ($55). The bundle features both the charcuterie and sweets boxes.
Olive Branch Hawaii will also be popping up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 at the holiday marketplace at Central Pacific Bank’s downtown Honolulu location.
Olive Branch Hawaii
olivebranchhawaii.com
Instagram: @olive_branch_hawaii
Photo courtesy Olive Branch Hawaii