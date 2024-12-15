Kokua Line: Why does DMV take old license before mailing new one?

Question: When renewing a Hawaii driver’s license, why can’t we keep our old license while we’re waiting for the new plastic license in the mail, which takes weeks? The temporary paper license the DMV issues at renewal isn’t acceptable by the TSA and even an expired plastic license would be (as long as it expired less than a year ago). Besides, a lot of people renew their license well before it expires so there is life left on the old license.

Answer: Yours is a frequent complaint, with many readers over the years suggesting the Division of Motor Vehicles change its ways. But it’s not up to the DMV, according to Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services, who said:

“State law does not allow an individual to get a new Hawaii driver’s license without surrendering the old driver’s license in his or her possession. This practice is required under HRS §286-102(c), which states:

“No person shall receive a driver’s license without surrendering to the examiner of drivers all valid driver’s licenses and all valid identification cards in the person’s possession. All licenses and identification cards so surrendered shall be shredded; provided that with the exception of driver’s licenses issued by any Canadian province, a foreign driver’s license may be returned to the owner after being invalidated pursuant to issuance of a Hawaii license; provided further that the examiner of drivers shall notify the authority that issued the foreign license that the license has been invalidated and returned because the owner is now licensed in this State; and provided further that all commercial driver’s licenses that are surrendered shall be shredded. No person shall be permitted to hold more than one valid driver’s license at any time.”

Upon renewal, it can take six to eight weeks for the new plastic license to arrive in the mail, according to the Customer Services’ website, although we’ve heard of longer waits during heavy renewal periods, which have complicated some readers’ experiences at the airport.

Airline passengers 18 and older must show a valid photo ID at an airport Transportation Security Administration checkpoint before proceeding to their flight’s boarding gate. A temporary driver’s license is not an acceptable form of ID, according to the TSA, which lists acceptable IDs at 808ne.ws/4fbgU8B. If a form of ID is acceptable, it can be used up to a year past expiration for the TSA’s purposes, the website says.

A passenger lacking acceptable ID may still be able to fly, but must pass an alternate identity verification process and should expect extra scrutiny once allowed in the screening area. “TSA recommends individuals without acceptable identification arrive at least three hours in advance of their flight time,” the website says.

Q: Did I miss UH’s December commencement?

A: No. The ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus. The combined ceremony will honor graduating undergraduates and students who are earning advanced degrees, according to the UH website.

Harris Jewelry

Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection sent emails last week to consumers it knows were eligible to seek refunds from Harris Jewelry, urging them to file a claim by Dec. 21 at harrisjewelry.com. Recipients of those emails can rest assured they are genuine. There may be other eligible consumers OCP doesn’t know about, or for whom it does not have a current email address. The agency wants them to know about the filing deadline too. “If you purchased a Lifetime Jewelry and Watch Protection Plan and have yet to file a claim, or previously filed a claim but did not hear back, please take action immediately to ensure you receive your refund,” OCP said in the emails and a recent news release. A fraud settlement requires Harris Jewelry to provide refunds to thousands of service members and veterans misled into purchasing unnecessary lifetime protection plans for low-quality jewelry, the OCP said. Read more at 808ne.ws/3Df48IT.

Mahalo

A huge mahalo to the woman in the white SUV who stopped to ask if I was OK or if I needed help when she saw that I had my mobility scooter torn apart on the sidewalk in Aiea Tuesday night. I had to take it apart two more times before I made it home. No one else bothered to stop. I’m wishing her the very best possible holiday season! — Mahalo, Tana-Lee

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.