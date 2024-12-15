On the Move: Michelle Bartell and Anahita Mostafavi

Sunday, December 15, 2024
Aloha United Way has named Michelle Bartell its new chief executive officer effective Jan. 1. Bartell currently serves as senior vice president and director of community advancement, and will succeed CEO John Fink, who will retire.
WhiteSpace Architects has hired Anahita Mostafavi as senior architectural designer. Mostafavi previously was a designer with KGD Architecture in Washington, D.C. Her industry accolades include AIA Northern Virginia Awards of Merit.
