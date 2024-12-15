The Navy to hold public meetings on draft EIS for Pacific training
COURTESY U.S. NAVY VIDEO / 2022
Military forces from Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the U.S. fired upon and sunk the decommissioned USS Rodney M. Davis during a sinking exercise as part of the 2022 Rim of the Pacific to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against a surface target at sea. In Hawaii, sinking exercises are required to be conducted at least 50 nautical miles from shore and in waters at a depth of at least 6,000 feet.