Chaminade sweeps HPU in basketball

Sameera Elmasri scored 27 points and Dezaray Carter added 12 as the Chaminade women’s basketball team beat Hawaii Pacific 73-69 on Saturday at McCabe Gym.

Maddy Weaver and Kali Jones each grabbed seven rebounds for the Silverswords (3-5, 2-0 PacWest).

Erika Glenn finished with 17 points for the Sharks (3-3, 1-1).

>> Kent King scored 19 points, and Roland Banks II added 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Chaminade men beat Hawaii Pacific 78-64.

Jackson Last had 11 points and Jamir Thomas added 10 for the Silverswords (7-2, 1-1 PacWest).

Charlie Weber finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sharks (5-5, 1-1).

UH Hilo men’s hoops pummels Fontbonne

Julio Montes II scored 15 points, and Nadjrick Peat had 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball team routed Fontbonne (Mo.) 103-47 on Saturday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Julian Roberts finished with 14 points, and Jake Kosakowski and Andre Norris each added 12 for the Vulcans (7-4). Hilo was 38-for-73 from the field, including 15-for-37 from 3-point range.

Charles Nelson scored 17 points for the Griffins (3-7).