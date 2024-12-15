UH lands 2 special teams transfers

The University of Hawaii football team did not waste time in restocking the specialists’ room.

Place-kicker Caleb Sempebwa and long-snapper Jax Thompson — both of whom redshirted as freshmen at TCU this season – are joining the Rainbow Warriors. They will enroll in January, then participate in the offseason conditioning program and spring training. Sempebwa and Thompson each have four years to play four UH seasons.

Kansei Matsuzawa, who recently was placed on scholarship, and Kai Kluth are UH’s returning kickers. But kickoff specialist Ben Falck completed his NCAA eligibility. Sempebwa brings extended range on field-goal attempts and kickoffs.

“The biggest reason I chose Hawaii was the coaches — Coach (Thomas) Sheffield and Coach (Jack) Ray,” Sempebwa said. “They really convinced me and sold me on the idea that they’re going to pour everything they can into us — all their coaching, all their years of experience — into me and Jax Thompson. I think that’s a really big deal. … I wanted a coaching staff that would embrace us. I think I chose the right one.”

Sempebwa said he kicked a 70-yard field goal in practice. “I feel confident, if I go out there, I could hit (from) 60. I’m very confident in my abilities. And apparently Coach Sheffield is, too. That’s why I’m coming down there. I’m really excited.”

UH long snappers Hunter Higham and Solomon Landrum, who is recovering from a foot injury, entered the NCAA transfer portal this past Monday. Nick Pang is listed as the Warriors’ only returning long snapper.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“We knew Coach Sheffield and Coach Ray were two amazing coaches who wanted to develop us and give us a chance,” Thompson said. “They believed in us. That was the main thing. And on top of that, it is Hawaii. You can’t argue with that. We’re super pumped about it.”

As a Flower Mound (Texas) High freshman, Thompson attended Rubio Long Snapping, a speciality camp. Several weeks later, a private long-snapping coach told Thompson he was rated as the No. 1 long snapper in the nation. “I didn’t know I could get ranked in long snapping, but it turned out I was pretty good at it.” Thompson said. “I had a dream I could play college football, and this was my outlet. I just want to be the best I can be.”

Punter Lucas Borrow has petitioned the NCAA for another season that would allow him to play as a sixth-year student for the Warriors in 2025.