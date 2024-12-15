Las Vegas Advisor: Resort, parking fees facing more hikes

Resort fees and parking. No one likes ’em. Except for the casinos. Resort fees, the now almost universal add-on to per-night hotel rates, at MGM properties have been raised by $5 to $8 depending on the resort. The increases result in fees ranging from $45-per-night at Luxor, Excalibur and New York-New York to $55-per-night at Aria, Bellagio and Cosmopolitan. Parking fees have also been raised at MGM properties, up $2 across the board to $20-per-day weekdays and $25 weekends.

Plaza fireworks: While details of the big Strip fireworks show are yet to be disclosed, it’s been confirmed that the Plaza’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show will go off as usual at midnight from the roof of its hotel tower. Just look up.

Adele ends: British superstar Adele has wrapped up her Las Vegas residency after playing 100 shows in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Earlier this year, Adele announced her plan to take a “big break” from music to pursue creative endeavors that don’t involve performing, which appears to rule out a return anytime soon.

Aldean begins: Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar has opened on the Strip in the 63 complex at CityCenter. The two-level, 22,500-square-foot venue has six bars, a big outdoor terrace and two stages for live music.

Question: Is it still possible to get rooms for New Year’s Eve?

Answer: Yes. In a check of 93 hotel-casinos early this month, an amazing 86 had rooms available. The lowest-priced room for New Year’s Eve was at Sam’s Town for $157. Others at the lower end for price were Skyline ($180), Circus Circus ($197), and Boulder Station and Sunset Station ($199). Good two-night packages were available at Golden Nugget ($488) and the Plaza ($510). The most expensive was Caesars Palace for $1,186.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.