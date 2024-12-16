Letter: Alternatives to landfill include more recycling

This perpetual search for new landfills is an endless exercise in futility, primarily because it deals with the symptom of opala overload rather than pursuing a goal of modernizing the handling of solid waste. Perhaps it is time for our modern-day planners to consider alternatives to landfills.

No community should be sending its trash to another community for disposal. There are six traditional moku, or districts, on Oahu and there needs to be a state-of-the-art recycling center in each.

There are scientists here in Hawaii who believe that a modern recycling center can safely recycle most trash, while sending materials that cannot be recycled to HPOWER.

As for those emptied Red Hill fuel tanks, these can serve as a kind of landfill to receive non-toxic trash. This would reduce demand for landfills or at least buy time to develop better trash disposal processes.

Mahealani Cypher

Kaneohe

