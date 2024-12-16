Letter: More scrutiny needed for Aria Lane in Manoa

The proposed Aria Lane development on the former Saint Francis School property in Manoa Valley has the potential of forever altering a beautiful, tranquil way of life for Manoa residents.

Avalon Group claims the project’s affordable homes will sell for between $500,000 and $800,000. Those prices are in no way affordable for the majority of Hawaii’s people. Yes, we need affordable housing, but Aria Lane does not appear to be part of the solution. The increased traffic in the immediate area poses a legitimate problem. What are the real plans to handle the increase? Widen Alaula Way and Pamoa Road? What is the impact on the current property owners? Will eminent domain be exercised? The traffic study was not conducted during existing, critical traffic times.

More scrutiny of the Aria Lane development plans is needed, while keeping the best interests of the Manoa community in mind.

Diane Fujimura

Makiki

