Letter: Singing praises of late, prominent Dr. Dierdorff

On Wednesday’s obituary page, I noticed a tiny mention of Edwin Prentice Dierdorff. This is Dr. Dierdorff, who was a prominent ear, nose and throat physician in Kailua for many years and was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was known as the “Singing Doctor” for singing barbershop tunes and could often be found swimming in Lanikai, collecting shells, glass floats and interesting bits. Art was another of his interests; he was a true renaissance man.

He was my doctor for years, a dedicated man who was appreciated and will be missed.

Ann Beeson

Chinatown

