Letter: Singing praises of late, prominent Dr. Dierdorff

Monday, December 16, 2024
75°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
On Wednesday’s obituary page, I noticed a tiny mention of Edwin Prentice Dierdorff. This is Dr. Dierdorff, who was a prominent ear, nose and throat physician in Kailua for many years and was a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was known as the “Singing Doctor” for singing barbershop tunes and could often be found swimming in Lanikai, collecting shells, glass floats and interesting bits. Art was another of his interests; he was a true renaissance man.
He was my doctor for years, a dedicated man who was appreciated and will be missed.
Ann Beeson
Chinatown
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter