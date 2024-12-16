Off the news: Possible new life for old Queen Theater

After decades of waiting, and promises, for the dilapidated Queen Theater in Kaimuki to get refurbished, time has run out for its property owner. Not only is the 1930s-era building in shambles, but it’s also taken the entire block and surrounding area downhill with it.

The City Council last week passed a resolution requesting the city condemn the 850-seat theater on Waialae Avenue in order to turn the blighted property into a new, community-based entertainment venue. That use would surely be preferable to the illicit and illegal activities now there, which have drawn public complaints.