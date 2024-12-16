Off the news: Promises of a future for at-risk families

Families in need of emergency shelter and support have a dedicated facility to turn to in Moiliili: the Ohana Navigation Center, unveiled by the nonprofit Family Promise of Hawaii on Thursday. The center provides interim shelter in five units for up to 20 people, and is expected to “end homelessness” for up to 200 people annually, FPH Executive Director Ryan Catalani said.

The support for families with young children, including infants, is much needed. Family Promise reports that calls for help have increased this year, and the Ohana center is currently full.