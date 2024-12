As the holiday season unfolds, nonprofits and local organizations across Hawaii are ramping up efforts to support those most in need. From rebuilding homes destroyed in the devastating Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires to providing critical health care services for children, these initiatives reflect the community’s response during this time of need.

Habitat for Humanity Maui has been helping survivors of the Maui wildfires, which destroyed more than 2,200 homes in Lahaina and Kula, killed over 100 people and displaced 12,000 residents.

Habitat Maui is now in the midst of its rebuilding efforts, helping families restore their homes and rebuild their lives. The nonprofit has teamed up with local agencies to provide resources for the recovery process, including constructing a “bunk house” to house volunteers, relaunching its Hawaii Village Build program and introducing a new disaster recovery initiative aimed at providing long-term support.

“For over 26 years, Habitat for Humanity Maui has been committed to creating affordable housing solutions for families in need,” the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Maui, Matt Bachman, said. “As we help Maui recover, every act of support will make a difference for families working to rebuild their lives.”

The organization offers programs designed to address the unique needs of each family affected by the wildfires, including home repairs and smoke remediation for those whose homes were not entirely destroyed, gap funding assistance for families who need financial support to cover rebuilding costs, and a full-scale reconstruction program for those starting from scratch.

Habitat Maui urged community members, businesses and organi­zations to contribute, whether through monetary donations, material donations or volunteer work.

In addition to Habitat Maui’s ongoing efforts, the community has offered support this holiday season by assisting children, families and those caring for sick loved ones.

Maui United Way is hosting a Holiday Toy Drive to benefit over 2,000 children receiving services from its partner agencies and the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center. The children are affected by domestic violence, child abuse or neglect, low income and/or special needs.

Gifts are still needed for children ages 8-12, and gift cards — maximum $25 — are requested for teens.

Additionally, Maui United Way is collaborating with Kako‘o Maui and disaster case managers to address unmet needs, such as providing kitchen kits for families moving into new homes during the holidays. These kits, which include countertop appliances like microwaves and small appliances, are not covered by FEMA. Maui United Way is providing $250 worth of supplies to families, but there is still a need for 20 more kits. The organization hopes to raise funds to meet this need.

On Giving Tuesday — Dec. 3 — Hawaii’s iHeartRadio stations and local organizations raised $658,651 for the Kapi‘olani Children’s Miracle Network to support vital services at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children, including cancer treatments and support programs for some of the sickest children across the state.

Kapi‘olani Medical Center highlighted a memorable moment from the Giving Tuesday event when the Tamayose family donated in memory of their daughter Ally, who battled osteosarcoma — a rare form of bone cancer — for five years before dying in 2023.

Throughout her treatment, Ally Tamayose became a symbol of resilience and courage, inspiring the hashtags #AllyTamaStrong and #LiveLikeAlly on social media.

On Giving Tuesday her family presented a donation of over $30,000 to support the future Martha B. Smith Cancer & Infusion Center at Kapi‘olani, a facility that will provide advanced cancer care for women and children across Hawaii and the Pacific region, treating approximately 1,000 women and children with cancer each year.

“Ally’s story is amazing and people still talk about it today,” Ally’s mother, Dayle Tamayose, said in a statement.

Ally’s father, Tory Tamayose, added, “Her ability to make a difference even though she’s not here — it’s her legacy.”

The Tamayose family’s donation was further matched by the family behind C.S. Wo & Sons, who contributed $10,000 to the cause, keeping Ally’s memory and impact alive.

Another major supporter on Giving Tuesday was D. Suehiro Electric Inc., which helped launch the day’s campaign by triple-matching all gifts made between 7 and 9 a.m. that day. The company ended up contributing $30,000 to Kapi‘olani.

Later in the day, the Hono­lulu Hyundai Dealers, in partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels, which has long been committed to ending childhood cancer, presented a $25,000 donation to the cause.

The success of the 2024 Giving Tuesday campaign, according to Kapi‘olani Medical Center, was driven by over 30 community sponsors and supporters who matched all donations made by the public that day, ensuring every dollar raised directly benefited Kapi‘olani’s vital cancer care and pediatric services.

“We’re very proud of KSSK’s commitment to Children’s Miracle Network,” said Michael Perry, host of “Perry & the Posse” on KSSK radio. “We love getting behind the kids that need special care. Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children is the only place of its kind within 2,600 miles, and it deserves to have the support of the community.”

All of the donations raised during Giving Tuesday will stay within the state, benefiting not only cancer services, but also several other critical programs, including Animal-­Assisted Therapy, Child Life and Keiki Injury Prevention. The funds will help ensure that Kapi‘olani can continue to provide world-class care to the island’s children and families.

Habitat for Humanity Maui continues to accept monetary donations, as well as donations of new or gently used home items, and offers opportunities for corporate engagement at habitat-maui.org. Kapi‘o­lani Medical Center encourages ongoing support through donations at Give2Kapiolani.org.