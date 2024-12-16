Letter: Give public answers in Miske’s mysterious death

Michael Miske’s death is still being investigated and so far there is no sign of foul play or suicide. An autopsy came back inconclusive. An exact cause of death remains under investigation. With modern technology and up-to-date equipment, the coroner is unable to find the cause and is keeping the investigation under wraps until an examination is complete.

The public needs to know what happened, but some couldn’t care less what he died from.

Was there a call for help from Miske’s cell? How often is a cell check performed? Were there other inmates who might have heard something? Are there security cameras installed to monitor human activity? All of these questions remain a mystery. We may never know. Where is the accountability? It would bring closure to his family, especially his mother, to know the exact cause.

John Keala

Waianae

