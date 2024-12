Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig, a Saint Louis alum, during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday.

University of Hawaii

>> Jonah Laulu, Raiders defensive lineman: Will make his Monday Night Football debut today against the Falcons, but more importantly he will be looking to contribute on defense in a victory. The Raiders are 0-10 in games when Laulu has had more than two snaps on defense.

>> Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts punter: Booted the ball five times for an average of 51.8 yards in the loss to the Broncos, but his net was only 32.4 because Marvin Mims popped a 61-yard return on him. He also served as holder on Matt Gay’s two field goals and one extra point try.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Started in the loss to the Cardinals, collecting seven tackles with five of them solo stops. He is the fourth former UH player with 400 NFL tackles with 404, behind only Pisa Tinoisamoa (494), Jeff Ulbrich (501) and Rich Miano (526).

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Vikings linebacker: Is expected to suit up tonight against the Bears for his ninth career appearance on Monday Night Football, his teams are 4-4 in the prime time game. He has a regular role on special teams but has carved out nearly a quarter of the defensive snaps to go with it.

MILILANI

>> Darius Muasau, Giants linebacker: Made his second straight start in the loss to the Ravens and compiled six tackles and is firmly entrenched as a starter but New York is 0-7 when he gets more than five snaps on defense.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive lineman: Started in his usual spot at defensive tackle in the loss to the Broncos, making three tackles with a sack of Bo Nix, all three stops on successive plays early in the second quarter. He has six or more sacks in each of the last seven years Buckner picked up another accolade this week when he was chosen for the team’s Ed Block Courage Award.

>> Ka‘imi Fairbairn, Texans kicker: Made two field goals and two extra points in the win over the Dolphins, converting from 44 and 23 yards. He kicked off four times, two into the end zone and one for a touchback. He has scored 130 points this season, his most since he led the league with 150 in 2018.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Bengals receiver: Caught one pass for five yards in the win over the Titans. He was targeted four times, good for a tie for third on the team, had a tackle and a false start before he made his only catch. It was the first time in more than a month he has been held without multiple catches.

>> Marist Liufau, Cowboys linebacker: Earned a start in place of injured DeMarvion Overshown and had five tackles with the first forced fumble of his career in the win over the Panthers. He also had a tackle for loss and was flagged for defensive holding. His five tackles tied a career high.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nick Herbig, Steelers linebacker: Made two tackles and only got to the quarterback once in the loss to the Eagles, but made a big impact on special teams with a fumble recovery on punt coverage in the first quarter to lead to Pittsburgh’s first score. He has played on 57% of the team’s defensive snaps this year and 45% on special teams, last year it was flipped with 17% on defense and 78% on special teams.

>> Marcus Mariota, Commanders quarterback: Was active but did not play in the win over the Saints.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 196 yards and a touchdown but was sacked three times and threw three interceptions, his final one to seal the game, in the loss to the Texans. It was the most turnovers he has had in a game since the end of 2022 against the Titans and his fewest yards since Week 2 when Buffalo held him to 145. He passed Marcus Mariota in completions and attempts for a player born in Hawaii despite playing in 29 fewer games.

>> Roman Wilson, Steelers receiver: Was eligible to come off the injured list two weeks ago but remains out of action and is expected to be out for the season even with the franchise’s injury woes at receiver as he still hasn’t practiced with the team after being placed on the IR with a high ankle sprain in October.

WAIANAE

>> Kana‘i Mauga, Raiders linebacker: Is expected to be on the field for the game against the Falcons today for his second appearance on Monday Night Football. His failed to make a tackle in his first appearance on Monday night last season and is still in the same role as a special teams ace.