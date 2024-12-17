Letter: Empty-homes tax bill is like fine for having more

Empty-homes tax bill? What a refreshing idea. Maybe other similar tax bills can be created in the future.

If someone has three acres of land with one house on part of it, then fine them for unoccupied acres until people can put in designer trailer homes or tents. If someone has an unused car that they don’t drive or sleep in, then tax the owner until someone lives in it. If someone has an extra house boat, shipping container, abandoned bus or illegal beach-front grass shack that nobody lives in, then fine them until they rent out the extra dwelling.

If someone has more of something, then should they be encouraged to enjoy less or be fined until they share with strangers?

John Burns

Wahiawa

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter