Letter: Gabbard has made name for herself as opportunist

Don King was the sleazy, self-aggrandizing promoter notorious for making millions off his fighters, only to be sued by them — highlighted in 1975 when he traveled to a bout with Joe Frazier, but left with the winner, George Foreman.

Tulsi claims the same predilection for opportunity. In 2020 she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, missing 85% (125 of 146) congressional votes, according to GovTrack. Then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie called on her to resign. Instead, she sued Hillary Clinton over alleged claims that Gabbard had “ties to Russia.”

Now she shares the same criticism as her new boss – working for the good of herself and not the country. Paraphrasing Tom Joad in “The Grapes of Wrath”: “Wherever there is opportunity in the world, Ma, I’ll be there.”

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

