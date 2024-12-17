Letter: Gabriel misses out on Heisman, did Hawaii proud

The Heisman Trophy was awarded to Colorado University’s Travis Hunter, and in many ways he is a justifiable winner. However, Dillon Gabriel, in my opinion, would have been an equally justifiable Heisman pick. After all, it is very difficult to find a more important and pressure-filled position in elite level football than that of the quarterback.

Now if his team wasn’t middle-of-the-pack and had to face the highest ranked teams week after week, his stats might have been looked at differently. But for this very non-biased kamaaina, Dillon is a winner. He surely made me proud and I always sang his praises. Better yet, he just seems to be the kind of young man any parent could be proud of.

Michael Kemna

Hawaii Kai

