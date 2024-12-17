Letter: Presidential candidates are snake oil salesmen

In American history during the Wild West days, traveling salesmen swindled hard-working people by peddling their snake oil and cure-all elixirs. The salesman didn’t care if he or she had to lie or if the product fell short of high expectations — as long as they made the sale and got their money.

You’d think that a deception such as that would be unacceptable today, yet it is a common practice in the process of our presidential elections. Candidates casually deceive voters with false information, promise them the moon, ask for your money and rarely live up to any of their promises. Do they really care?

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

