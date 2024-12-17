Letter: Queen Theater seizure a step in wrong direction

As per the Dec. 13 article “Council OKs seizure of Queen Theater,” I agree that we should respect private ownership. Property owners Narciso Yu Jr. and Adoree Yu are making strides in improvement to make it safe and convert it toward their plans for the future.

How is it that the Council can come in and decide that it should be condemned? It doesn’t seem right that someone has the ability to rule a property condemned because it is not favorable by their standards. This just opens the acceptability for other situations in the future. Think about houses that can’t be refurbished or sit there for years due to financial trouble or other problems. Will the city be able to come in and confiscate it?

Please try and work out a mutually beneficial solution. Perhaps the city can offer financial assistance since it is for the betterment of Kaimuki.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

