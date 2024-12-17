Off the news: About time on Kailua roundabout progress

More than two years after city Department of Transportation Services and Department of Facilities Maintenance crews broke ground on upgrades to the Kalapawai roundabout in Kailua, the project has completed Phase 5 and is now moving into Phase 6. “Only” three more phases to go until local residents and visitors can enjoy enhanced area sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and drainage elements.

Before work on the new-and-improved roundabout finishes — completion is planned for summer 2025 — traffic pains will continue. The mauka-bound lane of Kailua Road fronting Kalapawai Market will be closed during Phase 6, which is expected to run through January.