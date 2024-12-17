Off the news: UH initiative forwards cancer treatment

Hawaii’s distance from cutting-edge cancer treatment and clinical trials means many patients, already enduring a difficult diagnosis, must seek treatment away from family in the islands. That’s why there’s high hope for a new initiative between the University of Hawaii Cancer Center and the John A. Burns School of Medicine — called Ka ‘Umeke Lama, or Bowl of Enlightenment — that aims to strength the cancer network via better synchronization of local programs and creation of a medical oncology fellowship.

The program’s goals of cutting-edge research, workforce development and culturally informed practices for cancer care in Hawaii and the Pacific were seeded by a $250,000 initial donation from philanthropist Jay Shidler.