A West Hawaii reef fish will be safe from human harvesting for another two years but no longer, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources has decided.

The pakuikui, or Achilles tang, is a fish that was once plentiful in West Hawaii waters, but its populations have sharply declined over the past two decades thanks to extensive exploitation by the commercial aquarium industry.

While West Hawaii was closed to commercial aquarium fishing in 2017, the species was still bearing the impacts of that industry, leading the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources to impose a two-year moratorium on any take of pakuikui from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area — which extends along the island’s west coast from South Point to Upolu Point in North Kohala — in 2022.

With that moratorium running out, the Division of Aquatic Resources proposed additional rule changes to the BLNR this year that would extend the ban for two years.

David Sakoda, the division’s fisheries program manager, told the BLNR on Friday that DAR ultimately landed on the two-year extension after discussions with West Hawaii residents and stakeholders. DAR’s initial proposal in September was for the two-year moratorium extension to be followed by a 10-year pilot period allowing for a daily bag limit of four pakuikui for registered fishers only.

However, Sakoda said public testimony in September led BLNR to amend those rules so that the daily bag limit during the 10-year pilot period was zero. Effectively, he said, this would extend the moratorium for 12 years, ending in 2036.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

But Sakoda said these rules were also unpopular during a public meeting in November. He said 18 people testified regarding the proposal, nearly all of whom did not support the 12-year moratorium and many of whom supported the initial plan for a two- year extension.

“There was a sentiment that 12 years was way too long to not harvest that particular species,” Sakoda said.

Consequently, Sakoda said DAR has reverted its proposal to its initial two-year extension. He said the 12-year moratorium would have an outsize impact on Native Hawaiian subsistence fishers, who have traditionally harvested the fish for food.

The proposed rules were not universally popular, however. Kanela Kamahalohanuilai of Waimanalo testified against the proposal Friday, saying the matter needs further public discussion.

“Eighteen individuals on the west side may not be enough to (support the proposal),” said Kamahalohanuilai, adding that she is concerned that the rules could result in unfair penalties toward Native Hawaiians “enjoying themselves as kanaka oiwi.”

Nonetheless, the BLNR voted unanimously Friday to approve DAR’s proposed rules.