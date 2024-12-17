On the Move: Dec. 17

Swipe or click to see more

Anthology Finn Partners has announced the following promotions and new hire:

>> Brian Driscoll to vice president of the company’s research team from associate vice president. Driscoll has served at Anthology since 2023.

>> Shere’e Quitevis to associate vice president of the company’s public relations team from senior account supervisor. Quitevis has served at Anthology since 2017.

>> Fuki Ikeuchi as call center manager of the company’s research team. Ikeuchi was previously from the finance department of Hilton Hawaiian Waikiki Beach Resort, and has held management positions at Hilton Grand Vacations.

