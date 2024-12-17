Report calls for inclusive recovery for Filipino survivors of Lahaina fire
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Philippine flag flies in the foreground over a memorial of crosses that were erected and dedicated to victims of the Maui wildfires.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023
A worker at the Kahana Gateway distribution center in Lahaina hauls boxes of food and essentials for Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Some Filipino immigrants had difficulty accessing needed goods and services because of language barriers, according to a report.