Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 71° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Report calls for inclusive recovery for Filipino survivors of Lahaina fire

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:29 p.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A Philippine flag flies in the foreground over a memorial of crosses that were erected and dedicated to victims of the Maui wildfires.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

A Philippine flag flies in the foreground over a memorial of crosses that were erected and dedicated to victims of the Maui wildfires.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 A worker at the Kahana Gateway distribution center in Lahaina hauls boxes of food and essentials for Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Some Filipino immigrants had difficulty accessing needed goods and services because of language barriers, according to a report.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023

A worker at the Kahana Gateway distribution center in Lahaina hauls boxes of food and essentials for Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Some Filipino immigrants had difficulty accessing needed goods and services because of language barriers, according to a report.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A Philippine flag flies in the foreground over a memorial of crosses that were erected and dedicated to victims of the Maui wildfires.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2023 A worker at the Kahana Gateway distribution center in Lahaina hauls boxes of food and essentials for Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Some Filipino immigrants had difficulty accessing needed goods and services because of language barriers, according to a report.