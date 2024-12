Caylen Alexander was the Big West Player of the Year for Hawaii this past season.

Outside hitter Caylen Alexander, who entered the transfer portal last week after completing her third season at Hawaii, announced on her Instagram page Monday she is transferring to Missouri.

Alexander is one of three Rainbow Wahine who entered the transfer portal after the season ended. Selected as one of 14 players on the AVCA All-Region team last week, Alexander is the second straight Big West Player of the Year to transfer out of the conference after the season ended.

UC Santa Barbara’s Michelle Ohwobete, who won the award for UC Santa Barbara in 2023, played at Oregon this season.

Missouri went 22-9 overall and 11-5 in the SEC this season. The Tigers advanced to a regional semifinal in the NCAA Tournament, losing to No. 3 seed Kentucky on Thursday in four sets.

Setter and serving specialist Jackie Matias and redshirt junior middle blocker Jacyn Bamis also have entered the transfer portal.

With the losses of seniors Kate Lang and Tayli Ikenaga, Hawaii is at 11 known players for next season.

UH has not officially announced its recruiting class, but has received letters of intent from Punahou libero Kahea Moriwaki, Kahuku outside hitter Cha’lei Reid and 6-foot-5 middle blocker Makena Biondi from Agoura High in California.