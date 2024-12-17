Boys Basketball Top 10: Top prospect here for ‘Iolani Classic

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The sweet spot of nonconference boys basketball is here.

The 40th edition of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic tips off this afternoon as eight of the 16 teams in the field go to battle.

Utah Prep, which will begin play on Wednesday, comes to the islands ranked No. 4 by ESPN. Formerly known as Real Salt Lake Prep, Utah Prep features the nation’s top recruit, AJ Dybantsa. He committed to BYU last week. Former ‘Iolani standout JJ Mandaquit transferred after his freshman year to Utah Prep and became a guard on the US junior national team. Mandaquit signed with Washington in November.

Leilehua will be the first local team into the fray with a matchup against Wheeler (Ga.), which is 7-2. The Wildcats are ranked No. 2 in Georgia and No. 26 nationally by MaxPreps.

Host ‘Iolani meets Kalani today at 5 p.m. Oak Hill (Va.), ranked No. 24 by ESPN, plays Punahou at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., University meets St. Paul VI (Va.), ranked No. 23 by ESPN to close today’s games.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

On Wednesday, Osaka Gakuin University Senior High School faces Veritas Academy (Calif.) in a 3:30 p.m. tip-off. Kamehameha and Imhotep Institute (Penn.) follow at 5 p.m., and Kahuku takes on Utah Prep at 6:30.

Brewster Academy (N.H.), ranked 16th by ESPN, plays Kapaa in the 8 p.m. nightcap.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, consolation play begins at 9 a.m.

The slam dunk contest will follow the final game on Thursday.

Saint Louis collected all 11 first-place votes and is No. 1 for a fourth week in a row. The three-time defending state champions play Kaiser (Tuesday), Kalaheo (Thursday) and Radford (Saturday). After Christmas, Saint Louis will play in The Holiday Classic in Torrey Pines, Calif. No. 9 Mid-Pacific is playing in the same tournament.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (12-0) (11) 110 1

> def. Mililani, 43-32

> next: at Kaiser, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

2. Maryknoll (9-2) 96 5

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 42-41

> next: vs. El Capitan, Thursday, 11 a.m.

3. Punahou (8-2) 82 2

> lost to No. 7 Mililani, 66-60

> next: vs. Oak Hill (Va.), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

4. Mililani (9-3) 77 7

> lost to No. 1 Saint Louis, 43-32

> next: bye (vs. Leilehua, Dec. 23)

5. University (7-2) 59 9

> won at Farrington, 60-42

> next: vs. St. Paul VI (Va.), Tuesday, 8 p.m.

6. Leilehua (8-3) 51 3

> won at Kalani, 57-40

> next: vs. Wheeler (Ga.), Tuesday, 3:30 p.m.

7. Kailua (8-3) 37 4

> def. Roosevelt, 65-30

> next: bye (vs. Kahuku, Dec. 23)

8. Kahuku (5-5) 35 9

> def. No. 8 Mid-Pacific, 63-48

> next: vs. Utah Prep, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

9. Mid-Pacific (8-3) 31 8

> lost to No. 10 Kahuku, 63-48

> next: vs. North, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

10. Kamehameha (2-1) 18 6

> bye

> next: vs. Imhotep (Penn.), Tuesday, 5 p.m.