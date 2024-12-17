Girls Basketball Top 10: Kamehameha unanimous No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Kamehameha is a unanimous No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

The panel of coaches and media gave the Warriors all 13 first-place votes. Kamehameha is No. 1 for a third week in a row since supplanting five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani.

Clutch shooting in the final quarter helped the Warriors rally past Maryknoll on Saturday. Kamehameha is 11-0 against local competition and 1-2 against mainland teams.

Konawaena moved up to No. 2 after routing Pahoa and Kau. The Wildcats are 9-2 overall (3-0 BIIF). Maryknoll edged ‘Iolani 53-52 prior to its close loss to Kamehameha. The Spartans moved up one notch to No. 3, while ‘Iolani slipped to No. 4.

Maryknoll begins the Tony Sellitto Hawaii Invitational on Wednesday morning. The tournament has a mix of girls and boys games.

On Friday, ‘Iolani will visit Kamehameha in a key ILH showdown.

Coming off wins over Punahou and Mililani at the ‘Iolani Prep Classic, No. 6 Hanalani has a busy opening week on the road in ILH Division II action. The Royals will play Sacred Hearts (Tuesday), Damien (Thursday) and No. 10 Hawaii Baptist (Saturday).

Monday, Dec. 16, 2024

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (12-2. 2-0 ILH) (13) 130 1

> won at No. 4 Maryknoll, 44-42

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Friday, 6 p.m.

2. Konawaena (9-2. 3-0 BIIF) 107 3

> def. Kau, 66-9

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Monday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Christian Liberty, Thursday, 6 p.m.

3. Maryknoll (7-4. 1-1 ILH) 104 4

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 44-42

> next: vs. El Capitan, Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. (Sellitto)

4. ‘Iolani (10-4. 0-1 ILH) 101 2

> lost to Pinewood (Calif.), 67-36

> next: at Punahou, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Kahuku (2-4) 69 5

> def. Moanalua, 58-38

> next: at Roosevelt, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

6. Hanalani (7-4) 67 7

> def. No. 9 Mililani, 50-34

> next: at Sacred Hearts, Monday, 6 p.m.

> next: at Damien, Thursday, 6 p.m.

7. Punahou (6-6. 0-1 ILH) 48 6

> def. No. 8 Hawaii Baptist, 36-25

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

8. Mililani (8-7) 30 9

> lost to No. 7 Hanalani, 50-34

> next: at Nanakuli, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

> next: vs. Waipahu, Saturday, 7 p.m.

9. Maui (7-2. 4-0 MIL) 28 10

> won at Baldwin, 57-22

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

10. Hawaii Baptist (12-4) 18 8

> lost to No. 6 Punahou, 36-25

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

> next: at Punahou I-AA, Thursday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m.