As a former tackle-obsessed middle linebacker, Hawaii football coach Chris Brown has done some crazy and nutso things.

But last week, he topped them all, doing the craziest and, well, nutso-est thing.

He kept a promise.

Brown was invited to take the next step in becoming a linebackers coach for a power-four football program. The workload would be less but the base pay — $650,000 annually — would be more than triple what he earns as the Rainbow Warriors’ associate head coach, linebackers coach and strength instructor.

Brown, a four-year starter for the Warriors through 2002, knew his answer would be: “Thank you, I’m honored, but not at this time …”

But Brown bounced the invitation off UH head coach Timmy Chang, a former Warriors teammate; defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, who has enjoyed a lengthy coaching career in college and the NFL, and linebacker Logan Taylor, the team’s spiritual leader who completed his NCAA career two weeks ago.

Taylor told Brown to follow his heart and faith, and also pray on it.

Brown did.

Thurman told Brown to trust himself, that this would not be the last opportunity at the next level — or a level higher than that.

Brown turned down the offer, then told Chang. The former teammates hugged.

“It wasn’t a hard decision because I’m a loyal guy,” Brown said. “I’m loyal to Timmy. I’m loyal to this program. … I’m on this mission. I can’t leave Hawaii. I’m here to assist Timmy and help bring back the culture part. We’re not done. It’s like we’re building this house and all I have to do is finish the paint job. Half the house is painted. But then there are other guys saying there’s a mansion on the hill for you if you want it. I put so much work into this house, this house I dreamed of, all I have to do is finish the paint job. Yes, it would be great. But the thought of leaving and having regret is something I don’t want to live with. I want to finish this mission. I want to get this team back to winning and a sense of pride. We’re so close. I don’t want to leave until it’s finished.”

In 2021, the Warriors’ metaphorical house was in disarray. In his second year as UH head coach, Todd Graham tried to instill “elite discipline” into the Warriors’ training. The intent was to be tough and demanding on the players, then “love ’em up.” Because of the isolation of the pandemic, Graham never got to the second phase. His bad cop/good cop duality only showed the stern side. After the 2021 regular season, 19 players, including all three co-captains, entered the transfer portal, with more than 50 eventually leaving the program. Graham resigned in January 2022.

Soon after being hired, Chang embraced media relations director Derek Inouchi’s “braddahhood” theme, which celebrated the players who either stayed or joined the football program.

Among Chang’s first hires was Brown, who was part of a “brotherhood” as a Warriors linebacker. Brown and the other starting linebackers — Matt Wright and Pisa Tinoisamoa — were housemates at Varsity Circle. Those three and defensive linemen Lui Fuga, Joe Correia, Houston Ala, La‘anui Correa and Travis LaBoy formed a bond that Chang wanted to recreate two decades later.

“When we played, we were always the brotherhood,” Brown said. “Until this day, when I see Travis LaBoy, (former linebacker) Keani Alapa, Lui Fuga, there’s a special bond. That’s the thing we’re trying to bring back, and it’s there. Now we have to connect the whole thing by winning.”

In these times, thousands of players have entered the NCAA transfer portal in search of more playing time, a higher level of competition or bigger name, image and likeness payouts. Last week, UH defensive linemen Ezra Evaimalo and Dion Washington entered the portal. Brown said he understands players seeking new opportunities, better fits. But he said it would seem disingenuous for him to preach UH’s virtues and then take another coaching job.

“I’d feel I was dishonest,” said Brown, who calls his linebacker room the Lion’s Den. “I can’t say, ‘Hawaii did so much for me and it will do so much for you, but I’m leaving.’ I can’t live a life like that. … I can’t teach my boys about the lion’s mentality and then do the opposite. My whole thing is you never quit what you start. You always give 100%. You always have to be the best version of yourself. Leaving would be going against everything I teach. … The money comes and goes, but the regret could last forever. I don’t want to regret being so close to building this program and I gave it up.”

Safety Peter Manuma, the leader of the secondary, announced on social media he will return to UH for his senior season. Brown said quarterback Micah Alejado, who passed for 469 yards and five touchdowns in the 2024 season finale, also will remain a Warrior.