Letter: Bill of Rights still strong more than 230 years on

In a historic radio address on Dec. 15, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt stated, “No date in the long history of freedom means more to liberty-loving men in all liberty-loving countries than the 15th day of December 1791. On that day, 150 years ago, a new nation, through an elected Congress, adopted a declaration of human rights which has influenced the thinking of all mankind from one end of the world to the other.”

The Bill of Rights was added to the U.S. Constitution specifically to protect citizens from the overreach of government. The 10 amendments of the Bill of Rights have succeeded and they have failed, but it’s worth a celebration of renewal to help strengthen its powers as we face threats of global, national and local tyranny.

Please review the Bill of Rights and give thanks for its endurance.

Roger Christie

Hilo

