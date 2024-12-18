Letter: Isle exodus is existential threat to all Hawaiians

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

More than half of Hawaiians now live outside Hawaii. This reality raises an urgent question: What happens to a lahui oiwi (ethnic group) when its people are disconnected from their ancestral home?

The diaspora is diverse, spanning displaced Hawaiians, those who left for opportunity and those in a generational diaspora who have never lived in Hawaii. Yet many of us share a profound longing for home. For generational diaspora, this craving often fuels a desire to return, but the journey is not simple. A lack of access to Hawaiian perspectives, history and cultural grounding makes returning home a tough and, at times, isolating transition.

If we are already grappling with identity struggles today, and Hawaiians are leaving at an alarming rate, what will this mean for future generations?

This is not just a diaspora issue — it’s a lahui issue, and it demands our attention now.

Ipo Alkhaldi

Renton, Wash.

